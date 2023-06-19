SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City of San Benito is hosting the annual ResacaFest in celebration of Independence Day.

The free event will be held at 4 p.m., July 1, at the Heavin Memorial Park, located at 7054 N. Bowie St.

The celebration will feature food, vendors, art and crafts displays, children’s activities, a car show music and fireworks.

Addionally, three-time Grammy-Award winner Sunny Sauceda will perform at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks presentation will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Other featured artists include Chente Barrera, Cassandra Castillo and The City Boys.

For more information, visit www.StaySanBenito.com.