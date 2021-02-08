City of San Benito to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday July 16, 2020, of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

San Benito, TEXAS (KVEO)—The City of San Benito, in conjunction with San Benito CISD and Cameron County, will host its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 65 years and older.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, February 9 at the San Benito Fairgrounds at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered on a first come, first served basis beginning at 6 a.m.

The number of vaccines that will be administered is uncertain at this time and will depend on the number the state allots to the county. Long lines are anticipated.

In order to be vaccinated, individuals must present a government-issued identification card, and a completed registration and consent form.

While forms will be available at the testing site, to help speed up the process, individuals are encouraged to print out and complete the forms ahead of time.

Forms, along with additional information about the vaccines, can be found in English and Spanish on the city’s website.

For more information, contact the Cameron County Public Health Hotline at 956-247-3650.