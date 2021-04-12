COVID INFO COVID INFO

City of San Benito to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

by: Samantha Garza

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The City of San Benito in partnership with the Texas Army National Guard will distribute 500 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Pre-registration packets will be available for pick-up at the San Benito Fairgrounds on Wednesday, April 14 starting at 9 a.m. until supply lasts.

The clinic is available for adults 18 and older, and patients must present a government-issued identification card, according to a press release.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Benito Fairgrounds. The city asks the public to arrive with the completed registration and consent form.

“No overnight parking will be allowed and no restroom facilities will be made available,” stated the press release.

