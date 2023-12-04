SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito announced its 81st annual Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

The city says this year’s theme is “Christmas at The Movies.” The procession will run along Sam Houston Boulevard southward from Hicks Street to Swanson Street.

This year’s Grand Marshal is San Benito native and actor Ray Stewart. He is best remembered for portraying the character of Darryl Driscoll on the TV comedy series “Barney Miller.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be this year’s grand marshal,” said Stewart, who has resided

in San Benito since the 1980s. “It’s ironic because a few

years ago, I drove the convertible that carried the grand marshal in the parade and now, here I

am the grand marshal!”

More than 80 entrants are expected to participate, including marching bands, car clubs, horse

clubs, and plenty of festive floats, according to the city.