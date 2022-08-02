PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Primera continues to face low chlorine residuals in the water supply, a release from city mayor Pat Patterson stated.

Primera staff is working with Harlingen Water Works Systems and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to resolve the issue.

Residual levels and flushing water lines will be monitored throughout the city daily, according to the release.

“HWWS will begin a chlorine conversion late this afternoon and will continue until September 2,” said Patterson.

Patterson advices that chlorine smell will be part of the conversion process.

“As a precautionary measure, please continue to boil water for drinking, cooking and ice making,” said Patterson.

Water should be boiled and cooled before to use for drinking or consumption.