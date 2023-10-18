PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr unveiled a new statue near city hall Tuesday morning.

The statue, named the Goddess of Nike, is a golden monument made to represent and highlight the city’s values.

“It’s very symbolic,” Jonathan Flores, Interim City Manager for the City of Pharr said. “We’re very big on public safety, education, commerce, trade, public health, all things that we place tremendous value and importance on in the City of Pharr.”

The golden statue is one step toward the city’s revitalization of its downtown area.

“It’s a work in progress,” Flores said. “We want the community to have a place where they can come out with their families.”

The Goddess of Nike is located on 200 S. Cage Blvd.