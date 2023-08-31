PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr’s Emergency Medical Services and Texas Parks & Wildlife hosted the Hunter Safety & Stop the Bleed.

The event is set for Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This training is important to know the proper safety procedures that could save a life or prevent a tragedy, according to the city’s news release.



Hands-on training is provided by local EMS and hospital staff. The event will take place at Pharr One, located at 1121 E. Nolana.

The event is open to anyone age 12 and older. Scan the QR code above to register today.