PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash.

Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full.

The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will not be accepted.

Proof of residency is required to participate. The event will take place at Jones Box Park, located at 1201 Rose Lane.

For more information about the event, call the Public Work Department at (956) 402-4350.