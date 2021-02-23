City of Pharr to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Pharr announced they will host a second COVID-19 community vaccine clinic.
The clinic will take place on Friday, February 26 at the Pharr Events Center.
The city will be administering the vaccine to those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the city’s previous vaccination clinic held on January 29.
Appointment times will be the same as your previous vaccine appointment. Arrive NO MORE than 30 minutes before the appointment.
The city said residents MUST bring a vaccination card.