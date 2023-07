PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In celebration of the new upcoming Barbie movie, the City of Pharr is hosting a Pink Paradise Pool Party.

The festivities begin Saturday at the Pharr Aquatic Center, located at 1000 S Fir St.

Tickets are free but limited and will be available starting from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Pharr reminds the community that there are four tickets available per adult and no ice chests or outside food are allowed during the event.