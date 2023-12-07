PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The only New Years ball drop in the South Texas region is returning to downtown Pharr.

The city is inviting residents to ring in the new year with live music featuring The Spazmatics, a firework display, photo opportunities and a vendor market.

“We want our families from our community to come out and have a fun and safe environment where they can come and get together for New Years,” Jonathan Flores, City Manager with the City of Pharr said.

This year’s ball drop event will also feature a new drone show.

“We’re gonna have a lot of fun, and a lot of special surprises for our families that come out and join us for New Years,” Flores added.

The free event begins at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec 31 in Downtown Pharr.