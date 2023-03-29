PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced they will be hosting a city-wide easter scavenger hunt on Saturday.

The scavenger hunt is intended to bring support and highlight to local businesses in Pharr.

“This is our first annual scavenger hunt with the City of Pharr,” Vanessa Soto, special events manager for the City of Pharr said. “The objective of this event is to highlight small businesses in the city and help them attract more people to their business.”

10 local businesses will be participating in the event to guide people to their next scavenger hunt riddle.

“We’re going to start it off at the Sports Complex right in front of police department. There will be checking-in then after that they will receive a riddle,” Soto said. “The goal, they have to solve that riddle to go to the next business, of course, and collect the golden egg.”

Participants will have two hours to collect as many golden eggs from local businesses across Pharr.

The easter scavenger hunt will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 1 at the Pharr Sports Complex located on 201 E. Moore Rd.

Participants can register for the scavenger hunt online. The city is offering cash prizes for the first, second and third place winners.