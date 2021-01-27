City of Pharr to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Pharr has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Friday, Jan. 29.

The city will be providing 500 vaccines to those 65 and older, according to information put out by the city.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine must pre-register online. Registration will open Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. For the link, click here.

The clinic will be held at the Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

It is stressed that walk-ins will not be accepted and those at the site must have registered online.