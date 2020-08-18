City of Pharr to allow outdoor dining permit for restaurants

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Pharr will now allow restaurants to use up to 50% of their parking lot for outdoor dining.

The city Pharr Commission approved the ordinance on Tuesday morning during commissioners meeting. The ordinance is temporary and will continue to be adjusted as needed, according to city officials.

City officials say this will allow restaurants provide additional opportunities for revenue.

“This will give them an additional income stream to keep them afloat, while still abiding by CDC and local guidelines,” said City Manager Ed Wylie in a statement.

The permits may be revoked if restaurants do not comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

