City of Pharr receives presidential permit for bridge expansion

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PHARR, Texas — City of Pharr officials said expansions are coming for the Pharr International Bridge following a permit by President Trump.

The presidential permit was announced on Dec. 31 and it allows for the addition of another bridge at the port of entry. The expansion will allow for more lanes of traffic and designate specific lanes for commercial and passenger vehicles to pass through.

“It will reduce wait times, it will absolutely amplify the capacity that’s present currently. It will bring jobs, it will bring revenue to the city of Pharr, it will make industry in south Pharr,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez.

He added, “It is unprecedented that a sitting President of the United States grants a Presidential Permit Amendment with record time, and we thank him for doing so. This new year began on a positive note with the issuing of this permit for the expansion of the Pharr International Bridge.”

Permits for expansion typically take three years for approval. However, the city of Pharr received their permit in just three months.

Click here to read the entire Presidential Permit.

