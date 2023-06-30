PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fourth of July is in full swing and the City of Pharr is ready to celebrate this weekend.

The city is hosting its Independence Day Festival on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Allen & William Arnold Park on 615 W. El Dora Rd.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We’re gonna have different food vendors, market vendors, carnival rides, and this year there will be a petting zoo, with miniature cows, pigs, llamas. Super fun for the whole family,” said Vanessa Soto, Special Events Manager with the City of Pharr.

The firework display will happen at 9 p.m. during the festival.