City of Pharr is hiring lifeguards

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

A lifeguard board used on SPI (Sal Castro- KVEO)

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Pharr is looking to hire lifeguards for the 2021 summer.

The city is looking for a lifeguard that can understands both English and Spanish, and there is no requirement for high school completion.

The job requires a Lifeguard, CPR, First Aid certification, which will be offered by the city and start on April 19.

Although the website does not specify a minimum age, it does state a $9 hourly wage.

For more information, or to apply to become a life guard click here, or call (956) 402-4550.

CREDIT: City of Pharr via Facebook

