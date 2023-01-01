PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a way to festively ring in the new year, the City of Pharr hosted its first ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this Saturday in Downtown Pharr.

City of Pharr’s Special Events Manager, Vanessa Soto, told Valley Central, “It’s the first time we’re having this event. Hopefully it’s a successful event. We’re expecting people to show up from different cities, the whole valley is invited; not only Pharr residents.”

The New Year’s Eve festival featured food from local vendors, live musical performances, a 360 degree photo booth, and the city’s first ever ball drop.

“We’re going to drop it from 100 feet above during the countdown,” Soto said.

The idea of the ball drop first originated in 1833 in England.

Overtime, it has turned into a New Year’s Eve custom used in various places like New York City’s Times Square, and now, in Pharr.

The ball now signifies the passing of time as we embark on a brand-new year.

Event organizers say tonight’s festivities are meant to do more than celebrate a new year.

“Sometimes people don’t have the resources to travel to be with family members in this time of the year. So we want to give them that opportunity to have some where to go and celebrate the new year; to have a place to gather with other people from other communities,” Soto said.

The free New Year’s Eve Event included live entertainment and a countdown leading to the anticipated ball drop at midnight followed by fireworks and a light show.

With the city seeing a great turnout for the event, city leaders hope the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will become an annual tradition.

“This event was actually going to take place last year, but due to COVID restrictions, we had to cancel. And now this is the first time ever the city of Pharr is going to have this event,” Soto added. “Hopefully we can have it next year too and have it as a tradition.”