City of Pharr hosting front door decoration contest

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced that they are hosting a Christmas front door decoration contest.

The City of Pharr is inviting all residents to participate in the decoration contest. Entries will be accepted until Dec. 20, and the final judging will be held on that day, according to a Facebook post by the City of Pharr.

Participants must reside within the city of Pharr, the post stated.

No photo entries will be accepted, and judging will be in person, abiding by the CDC guidelines.

First place will receive $500, second place will receive $300 and third place will receive $100, the post stated.

To participate, email your home address to olivia.salazar@pharr-tx.gov, or call the Pharr Memorial Library Reference Department at (956) 402-4650.