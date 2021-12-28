City of Pharr cancels New Year’s Eve ball drop event due to Omicron variant

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – City of Pharr officials have decided to cancel the city’s New Year’s Eve ball drop event that was scheduled for Friday, December 31, 2021.

The announcement posted on Facebook Tuesday morning cited the recent spread of the Omicron variant as the reason for the cancellation.

The post included a statement that reads as follows:

“Our Pharr families and community are of the utmost importance to us, and it is with that respect and out of an abundance of caution that we have decided to cancel our City of Pharr New Year’s Eve Ball Drop,” said Mayor Hernandez. “As your city leaders, our top priority is to ensure the health and wellbeing of our community, and the risk of hosting such an event is far too great at this time,” continued Hernandez. “We urge everyone to continue to take all health and safety measures to help us stop the spread.”

The event was set to take place at the Pharr Downtown Park and feature a performance by The Spazmatics.