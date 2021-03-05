City of Pharr and district attorney’s office partner for domestic violence crisis response unit

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr Police Department and the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office announced they have partnered to launch a Domestic Violence Crisis Response Unit.

The city’s news release said Domestic Violence Crisis Response Unit was created out of an overwhelming need to support victims of domestic violence. It ensures that victims’ safety comes first and foremost.

It obtains immediate services such as a temporary safe shelter, counseling, and more. It provides resources and support to navigate the investigation process, judicial system, and beyond, said the city.

“I applaud Pharr’s commitment to developing specialty units that are well-equipped with training and resources to properly respond to and handle crisis situations regarding domestic violence,” said Ricardo Rodriguez, Hidalgo County District Attorney.

“Victims of domestic violence need to feel safe reaching out to us during a crisis situation or when in need, meeting them where they are will help us build their trust,” said Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey. “Ultimately, we want victims to feel confident they will get the help, care, and resources they need when they reach out,” Harvey continued.

The news release said other community agencies involved in support of the Unit include DHR Health Safe H.A.V.E.N. Forensic Exam Center, Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, and Women Together/Mujeres Unidas.