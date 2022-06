PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the local election headquarters, ValleyCentral tracks the June 21 City of Peñitas Runoff Elections for the Council Member Place 1.

The election is being held for the seat of former-councilman Alex Guajardo.

Guajardo confessed to bribing members of La Joya ISD in January and resigned from the Peñitas City Council. He was one of several Hidalgo County officials to be indicted in an FBI investigation.