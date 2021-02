Peñitas, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities in Peñitas have been informed of a woman who has been reported missing and is asking the public to assist and report any possible sightings.

Odilia Morin is a 83-year-old woman with white hair. Officials said she is approximately 5’3″.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Odilia Morin from Penitas, TX, on 02/09/2021. pic.twitter.com/ScWTCc3riz — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 9, 2021

Morin was last seen wearing a maroon sweater and grey pants, in Tom Gill and Diamond St.

If you have information about her whereabouts contact the authorities at 956-583-0050.