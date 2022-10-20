PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Peñitas filed a temporary restraining order against Hidalgo County on Thursday after the county removed the Peñitas Public Library as a polling place ahead of the November General Election.

The request for the restraining order comes after Hidalgo County decided to remove the Peñitas Public Library as a polling place, leaving voting precincts in the area without a polling place, according to a news release from the City of Peñitas.

The removal of the polling place violates the Texas Election Code, the Texas Constitution, the United States Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, officials said in the release.

Agua Special Utility District and La Joya Independent School District ordered and designated the Peñitas Public Library as a polling location, forwarding their election order to Hidalgo County, according to the temporary restraining order.

The restraining order further states that the defendants — Hidalgo County Elections Department, Interim Elections Administrator Hilda A. Salinas and Everardo Villarreal — ignored the election order.

“As mayor of the City of Peñitas and a resident and voter myself, I am appalled that the County took this unilateral action against the wishes of the governmental entities holding elections in which Peñitas voters would like to have their voices heard,” Ramiro Loya, Mayor of Peñitas said.

The temporary restraining order will be reviewed by Hidalgo County District Court Judge Luis Manuel Singleterry, the release stated.

Early voting in the 2022 General Election begins on Monday.