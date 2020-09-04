City of Palmview reminds residents of small business grant program, funeral expense assistance

PALMVIEW, Texas — The City of Palmview reminds residents about the Palmview CARES Small Business Grant Program.

According to the city the purpose of the Palmview CARES Small Business Grant Program is to provide temporary, short-term financial assistance to help eligible small businesses with expenses such as employee payroll, mortgage or rental lease payments, utilities, and other eligible expenses.

In addition to the grant program, the city has also launched the Homestead and Funeral Grant Program to assist eligible applicants with temporary, short-term financial assistance for mortgage, rental, funeral, or other qualified expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be available depending on the level of annual net revenues. Eligible entities must satisfy certain requirements to qualify for a grant.

The city adds, businesses must be located within Palmview corporate limits, must have a maximum of 20 employees and maximum annual net revenues of $100,000.

Applications are available here. Applications can also be accepted at Palmview City Hall located at 400 W. Veterans Boulevard. Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or via email at palmviewcaresbusiness@cityofpalmview.us.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 11. For more information contact 956-432-0319.