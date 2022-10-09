PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — T-Mobile has awarded the City of Palmview $50,000 to help fund new community projects.

They can come here and finish homework, do assignments,” City of Palmview Mayor Ricardo Villareal said. “When we’ve we’ve added another, another branch to our learning community as well and hopefully better meet the needs of our community through this project and this endeavor. So we’re thankful.”

The youth center will serve as a place that the community can visit and take part in activities and sports or simply gather and hang out.

“What you see here is just the beginning starts,” City of Palmview Mayor Pro Tem Alexandra Flores said. “We will start adding more to it and increasing activities, and hopefully soon we’ll put out an agenda, we’ll put out a schedule to our neighboring schools so that the youth can be informed of what’s available.

Flores told ValleyCentral how excited she is for the grant and ways to give community. “We’re experiencing growth, and we’re very happy that we were awarded these grants because it’s going back to our youth.”

Palmview was one of two cities selected in Texas and has also partnered with United Way, Hidalgo County Precinct 3, and the Hidalgo County Judge.