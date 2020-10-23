City of Palmview bans door-to-door activities for holidays

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Palmview is stepping up emergency measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, city officials announced the prohibition of door-to-door activities in the city. This order follows emergency orders issued by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez which prohibit trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The Palmview order calls on residents to limit gatherings during other fall and winter holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and follow continued health and safety measures.

The release states that violators of this ban can be arrested and charged with a Class B Misdemeanor and face up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.