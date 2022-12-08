RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) – The City of Palms and Sharyland ISD Snakeskin basketball tournaments tipped off in boys basketball.

Here are the results from both tournaments’ first-round matchups.

City of Palms Boys Basketball Tournament:

Games at McAllen High School:

Harlingen South 64, Grulla 41

McAllen High 47, San Benito 45

Santa Rosa 34, Corpus Christi King 32

Laredo LBJ 58, Brownsville Rivera 46

Games at McAllen Rowe:

Los Fresnos 57, Alice 37

Laredo Alexander 47, U.E.R.R.E 41

Brownsville Veterans 64, Team Coahuila 27

Brownsville Pace 57, McAllen Rowe 44

Snakeskin ISD Boys Basketball Tournament:

Games at Sharyland Pioneer:

Sharyland Pioneer 59, Brownsville Hanna 51

Brownsville Lopez 59, La Joya High 52

Mercedes 58, Mission High 50

Games at Sharyland High: