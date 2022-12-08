RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) – The City of Palms and Sharyland ISD Snakeskin basketball tournaments tipped off in boys basketball.
Here are the results from both tournaments’ first-round matchups.
City of Palms Boys Basketball Tournament:
Games at McAllen High School:
- Harlingen South 64, Grulla 41
- McAllen High 47, San Benito 45
- Santa Rosa 34, Corpus Christi King 32
- Laredo LBJ 58, Brownsville Rivera 46
Games at McAllen Rowe:
- Los Fresnos 57, Alice 37
- Laredo Alexander 47, U.E.R.R.E 41
- Brownsville Veterans 64, Team Coahuila 27
- Brownsville Pace 57, McAllen Rowe 44
Snakeskin ISD Boys Basketball Tournament:
Games at Sharyland Pioneer:
- Sharyland Pioneer 59, Brownsville Hanna 51
- Brownsville Lopez 59, La Joya High 52
- Mercedes 58, Mission High 50
Games at Sharyland High:
- Weslaco High 48, Sharyland High 43
- Harlingen High 50, Rio Grande City 42