RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) – The City of Palms and Sharyland ISD Snakeskin basketball tournaments tipped off in boys basketball.

Here are the results from both tournaments’ first-round matchups.

City of Palms Boys Basketball Tournament:

Games at McAllen High School:

  • Harlingen South 64, Grulla 41
  • McAllen High 47, San Benito 45
  • Santa Rosa 34, Corpus Christi King 32
  • Laredo LBJ 58, Brownsville Rivera 46

Games at McAllen Rowe:

  • Los Fresnos 57, Alice 37
  • Laredo Alexander 47, U.E.R.R.E 41
  • Brownsville Veterans 64, Team Coahuila 27
  • Brownsville Pace 57, McAllen Rowe 44

Snakeskin ISD Boys Basketball Tournament:

Games at Sharyland Pioneer:

  • Sharyland Pioneer 59, Brownsville Hanna 51
  • Brownsville Lopez 59, La Joya High 52
  • Mercedes 58, Mission High 50

Games at Sharyland High:

  • Weslaco High 48, Sharyland High 43
  • Harlingen High 50, Rio Grande City 42