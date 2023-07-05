MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced there is a fake account for the city circulating on Facebook.

The account, City of Mission, TX – Government, is commenting on suspicious links and claiming that users have won a prize, according to city officials.

The real City of Mission account warns followers that this account is fake and not affiliated with the official City of Mission page.

“We want to ensure the safety and security of our followers,” the city stated in a Facebook post. “Therefore, we urge you not to click on any links shared by that unauthorized/fake account.”