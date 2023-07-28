MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission unveiled its two-year project that celebrates love, friendship and creates a unique memory in the city.

The Love Locks of Mission located at 202 W. Landry St. at the Mission Market Square was created by Leadership Mission, the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce and the City of Mission.

“It is huge and we are really excited to finally unveil this two-year project in the making and turn it over to the city,” Leadership Mission President Class 38, Lenny Garza said

The community and visitors can add their personalized padlocks year-round at the Love Locks area for a romantic memory or symbol of friendship.

Garza added, he is excited for the community and visitors to come in an embrace as well as leave a memory in the city.