City of Mission to resume normal water services on March 15, disconnections to begin

MISSION, Texas — The city of Mission announced, after a temporary hold on water disconnections, the city will resume normal utility services starting March 15.

On March 18, 2020, the city suspended disconnections for residents and businesses, to assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the city’s news release.

Source: City of Mission Facebook

“During emergencies and trying times, the safety and well-being of our citizens always comes first,” City Manager Randy Perez said. “Water is a critical resource and no Mission resident was left without access to clean water. We also waived all credit card fees to help our constituents, but as the city and state slowly reopen, we need to return to normal operations and disconnections will resume.”

The news release said to date, there are 2,680 accounts that qualify for water cut-off due to lack of payment.

Customers were still responsible for their consumption during this time. Unpaid balances for January, February and older will be disconnected.

City officials said if citizens have a hardship situation, to contact the Utility Billing Department at 956-580-8660 by March 5, to discuss a payment plan.