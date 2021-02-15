Closing or Delays

City of Mission to push back COVID-19 vaccinations due to cold weather

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Mission announced the COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, will now be at noon at the Mission Event Center.

All scheduled Adult Day Care Centers with purple wristbands will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Mission High School gym at their same scheduled times.

Face masks are required at all times when interacting with staff in the registration area. Patrons will only be allowed into the parking area at the vaccination site 30 minutes before their time slot tomorrow.

Yellow wristbands for the Mission vaccine clinic were distributed on Friday, February 12. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

