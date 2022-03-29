MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Municipal Court will host an amnesty program that will begin in April.

The amnesty program is set to begin on April 1 and will continue through Friday, April 29. Fines must be paid in full, and in person.

Failure to appear and warrant fees will be waived, according to a press release from the City of Mission.

“Amnesty is a tremendous benefit to the public because it allows them an opportunity to come in to the court to take care of their case without fear of being arrested and at the same time save some money,” Municipal Court Judge Jonathan Wehrmeister said in the release.

Payments can be made from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Those unable to pay in full are still encouraged to attend to make alternate payment arrangements.

“We urge our citizens to take advantage of this amnesty period. It is the perfect opportunity for people to pay unsettled tickets at a reduced rate and clear up those outstanding warrants,” Mayor Dr. Armando Ocaña said in the release.

For more information, contact the Mission Municipal Court at (956)-584-5150.