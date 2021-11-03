City of Mission to host Veterans Day Fest

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission will host its third annual Veterans Day Fest on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Mission will honor its local military heroes with a Veterans’ Day Appreciation BBQ, according to a news release from the City of Mission.

The BBQ will be a drive-thru event at Mission Event Center lasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be offering chicken plates, on a while supplies last basis, according to the release.

Veterans are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in red, white and blue.

The City of Mission will also offer a free round of golf for veterans at Shary Municipal Golf Course. A military ID will be required for the offer.

“The city is proud to pay tribute to our men and women in the military by providing an annual Veteran’s Day Celebration,” Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña said in the release. “This civic celebration honors and celebrates the brave men, women and families who have fought and sacrificed for our liberty and freedom.”

The City of Mission also encourages guests to visit the RGV State Veterans Cemetery to place flowers or flags at the gravesites of loved ones.