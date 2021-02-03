City of Mission to host second COVID-19 vaccine clinic, pre-registration taking place at Sharyland High School

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County, in partnership with the City of Mission, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, Sharyland Independent School District, and the Mission Consolidated Independent School District, will be hosting a second COVID-19 community vaccine clinic in the city of Mission.
Eligible residents will be required to pre-register for the Moderna vaccine beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Sharyland High School.
To pre-register, qualified residents must drive through the north side entrance of the Sharyland HS campus.
As a COVID precaution, citizens are encouraged to bring their own pen to registration. Face masks are required at all times when interacting with staff in the registration area
According to city officials, during the pre-registration process, eligible residents will be issued a colored wristband displaying a designated time for them to return to the Mission Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 4 for their vaccinations.
Patrons will only be allowed into the parking area at the vaccination site 30 minutes before their designated time slots on Thursday.
” Since there are only 875 vaccines available at this time, the clinic will provide wristbands on a first-come, first-serve basis.” said city officials.
Vaccine recipients must be in attendance during pre-registration to receive a wristband. Please do not attend if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive