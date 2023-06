MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City of Mission is hosting a project kickoff ceremony for its

Lions Park, an all-inclusive park.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at 1500 E. Kika De La Garza Loop.

The celebration is a family friendly event for all ages. The city encourages the community to join and celebrate the all-inclusive park.