City of Mission to host Community Roundup

MISSION, Texas — The City of Mission is asking residents to drop off any unwanted bulky items for its Community Roundup.

According to the city, bulky items such as furniture, mattresses, water heaters, fencing, and others will be collected.

Four tires per person will be allowed. NO OVERSIZED OR TRACTOR TIRES WILL BE ACCEPTED.

The roundup will take place on July 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop-off location is at 1400 South Conway Road. Volunteers are needed.

Call 956-580-8697 for additional information.