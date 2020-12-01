City of Mission to host 26th annual Health Wellness Fair

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), in partnership with the city of Mission and Mission Regional Medical Center (MRMC) will host its 26th annual Mission Community Health and Wellness Fair on Dec. 3 and 4.

The event, which will take place at the Mission Event Center, will be free and open to the public.

According to the city, the event will provide free comprehensive blood screenings, awareness and education.

Free health screenings will be provided, as well as flu vaccines, a complete blood count, a comprehensive metabolic panel, QuantaFlow and more.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

More information about the event can be found by clicking here.

