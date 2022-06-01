MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Mission city leaders will hold a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School Shooting.

The vigil will be held just over a week after the shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 outside of the Mission City Hall (1201 E. 8th Street).

The public is invited to attend the vigil and bring safe flame candles, as well as lighting their front yards, porches and windows with candles or other lighting at 8:30 p.m.

The lighting below the overpass on Bryan and I-2 will be illuminated with a blue light to honor the victims.