City of Mission to hand out BBQ plates for veterans

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Due to COVID-19 precautions, the City of Mission is canceling its 2nd annual Veterans Day Parade but continues to honor all Valley veterans.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, veterans can pick up a complimentary BBQ plate at the Mission Event Center (2425 Ruby Red Blvd) for a drive-thru celebration.

The BBQ plate will include chicken with all the trimmings and will begin serving at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

First responders will join the drive-thru celebration as veterans drive through the ‘Honor Lane’.

Veterans are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles in red, white and blue.

Military services and government resources will be provided by the Hidalgo County Veterans Services department.

For more information on the Veterans Fest, contact 956-580-8662 or visit missiontexas.us.