City of Mission to hand out BBQ plates for veterans

Local News

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:

City of Mission celebrates Valley veterans through a drive-thru fest.

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Due to COVID-19 precautions, the City of Mission is canceling its 2nd annual Veterans Day Parade but continues to honor all Valley veterans.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, veterans can pick up a complimentary BBQ plate at the Mission Event Center (2425 Ruby Red Blvd) for a drive-thru celebration.

The BBQ plate will include chicken with all the trimmings and will begin serving at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

First responders will join the drive-thru celebration as veterans drive through the ‘Honor Lane’.

Veterans are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles in red, white and blue.

Military services and government resources will be provided by the Hidalgo County Veterans Services department.

For more information on the Veterans Fest, contact 956-580-8662 or visit missiontexas.us.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday