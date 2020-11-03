City of Mission launches new mass notification alert system

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Mission now has a new alert system to inform residents of emergencies.

The city will now be able to send a mass notification through the Everbridge App when severe weather, flooding or gas leaks take place or when there is police and fire activity.

City officials say the information would be shared quickly and effectively.

“This is just another way that the city of Mission can get the word out to our community, to our citizens, to our workforce. If there [are] any impending emergencies, for example, a hazardous material spill or an active shooter situation, we are able to warn the public. Kind of like a reverse 911 though an application,” said James Cardoza, Emergency Management Coordinator.

The Everbridge App is available in the app store and Google Play.

After downloading, residents can search for ‘Mission’ and fill out the contact information.