countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

City of Mission launches new mass notification alert system

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Mission now has a new alert system to inform residents of emergencies.

The city will now be able to send a mass notification through the Everbridge App when severe weather, flooding or gas leaks take place or when there is police and fire activity.

City officials say the information would be shared quickly and effectively.

“This is just another way that the city of Mission can get the word out to our community, to our citizens, to our workforce. If there [are] any impending emergencies, for example, a hazardous material spill or an active shooter situation, we are able to warn the public. Kind of like a reverse 911 though an application,” said James Cardoza, Emergency Management Coordinator.

The Everbridge App is available in the app store and Google Play.

After downloading, residents can search for ‘Mission’ and fill out the contact information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday