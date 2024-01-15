MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced its involvement in the “It’s Time Texas” Community Challenge.

The challenge is an eight-week competition, that starts from Jan. 8 to March 3, to promote a healthier lifestyle across the state.

As part of the challenge, the city hosted a series of events on Saturday to promote a healthier lifestyle.

The challenge began with a Walk with Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza and the Mission City Council.

Those who participated in the challenge completed the one-mile walk with the city officials at Banworth Park.