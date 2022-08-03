HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Mission is now in ‘stage 2’ of water restrictions, following a previous voluntary request to conserve water.

The city now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city.

The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm to 6am.

The Northwest and Southeast sections of the city will be able to irrigate Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8pm to 6am.

A violation could lead to a $50-$200 fine.