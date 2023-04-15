MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, the City of Mission is hosting a free Autism Awareness event for the community.

Superheros Autism Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bannworth Park, located at 1822 N. Shary Rd.

The event is free for the community, families and children to enjoy. A petting zoo, rides, games and other activities will be provided during the festivities.

For more information or concerns contact Amy Tijerina at (956) 877-4867.