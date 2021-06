MISSION, Texas — The city of Mission is urging the public to prepare for severe weather ahead of time.

The city’s social media post said they are hosting a self-serve sandbag distribution on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on June 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city is asking residents to bring ID, a utility bill and a shovel. Six bags per household and 10 bags per business.