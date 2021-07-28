City of Mission honors Oton ‘Tony’ Guerrero Jr. with memorial street dedication

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Mission honored Oton ‘Tony’ Guerrero Jr. with a memorial street dedication ceremony Wednesday, July 28.

The street, formally known as ‘First’, is now ‘Oton Tony Guerrero Jr. Street’

Guerrero Jr. passed away on January 2, 2021.

The Mayor of Mission, Dr. Armando O’cana told KVEO that Guerrero Jr. influenced all the streets of Mission with his performance, dedication, and hard work. Adding it only made sense for the City to commemorate his service in this way.

“He is an astronomical person in the fact that he was eclectic in his ability to be able to help the City of Mission,” said Dr. O’Cana.

Guerrero Jr. served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was an educator for the University of Texas at Pan American. He was the first Hispanic principal for Capt. Joaquin Castro Elementary (formerly known as Citriana Elementary) and a Rio Grande Valley sports hall of famer, and much more.

Guerrero’s family, Mayor O’cana, and city council members joined to celebrate his accomplishments and honor his legacy at 9 a.m.

The ceremony started with a prayer and was followed by the unveiling of the street memorial on First and Mayberry Street. Refreshments and snacks were later served inside the Social Center.

