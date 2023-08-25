MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced the continuation of a mandatory Stage 2 water conservation restriction Thursday evening.

City officials urge residents to save water during irrigation and outdoor uses.

“While our residents can continue using water indoors as they normally do, these restrictions are for the non-essential uses of water,” the city stated.

Residents are asked to irrigate on specific days, according to where they are located on the designated map.

The Stage 2 water conservation restriction will be in place until further notice.