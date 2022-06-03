MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The community in Mission paid tribute to the students and teachers killed in Uvalde.

“We’re going to pray for Uvalde and we need to let the message to Uvalde that the city of Mission is Uvalde strong,” said Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña.

A week after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, the candlelight vigil was held for the 19 children and 2 teachers killed. City leaders said this support brings communities together.

“We know that candlelight ceremonies are an activity that brings a lot of peace to parents,” said O’Cana.

The community showed up to lay flowers on the crosses of the 21 victims as organizations shared the importance of getting involved.

“I think the more support the victims have the more support the families have. The stronger and the more united they’ll see communities can come together in such a tragic moment,” said Lisa Rivera, Executive Director of Texas Citrus Fiesta.

Candles were passed out by some of the young children from the Texas Citrus Fiesta organization who wanted to show a sign of unity for the kids.

“We’re going to light them up as soon as the sun goes down, just to commemorate and have a moment of silence for them, so we thought it be great for the young ones to be part of such a tribute to these children,” said Rivera.

Those in attendance said this tragedy was felt throughout the community. The City of Mission is encouraging residents to light their yards and porches as a way to honor the lives lost.