City of Mission celebrates veterans all month long

MISSION, Texas — The City of Mission will be celebrating all veterans throughout the entire month of November.

The deputy city manager said that the golf tournament will not take place this year due to the pandemic, but vouchers for a free round of golf will be made available for veterans.

Aida Lerma, deputy city manager, “To let them know that they are not forgotten in our community. They are respected, they are honored and that we appreciate everything that they do. It’s not an end when we say you know it’s we celebrate them on Veterans Day and we need to change that we need to celebrate them every day.”

Registration for the free vouchers will be held on Nov. 7 at the Mission Event Center.