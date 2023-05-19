MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission tells us it is working overtime to clear branches, signs, leaves and other items that have fallen onto properties during recent storms.

ValleyCentral asked some residents how quickly they want to see the brush and debris removed from their streets.

The City of Mission has had a rough couple of weeks with the effects of severe weather hitting the area.

The streets are lined with brush debis next to signs that say “no dumping by City of Mission ordinance.”

City officials are asking Mission residents to be patient.

“We’re having a delay, about a two-week delay for service per home. Unfortunately there is a lot of brush throughout the city,” Roel Mendiola, the City of Mission Sanitation Director said.

“We did hire extra personnel, extra trucks to come in. We are working weekends right now,” Mendiola notes.

One Mission Winter Texan from Ohio tells us he is being patient.

”I’m sure that it’s awful busy. It’s not that they’re not working at it. I’m sure they’re working at it,” Winter Texan Robert Caffer said.

But, for others, their patience is wearing thin. They want to see brush and debris disappear from their streets.

“I think the city should do their job and pick up the brush,” Mission resident Carolina Quick said.

”I hope that they would pick up the pace. It’s been a while. I know that some streets still haven’t be cleared up yet,” Stacey Rodriguez, a Mission resident said.

The city says they are taking money out of their sanitation fund for help. The money is budgeted for events like the recent severe weather.

Mission says the extra workers have been out there since April 30, along with its public works department and parks department. New workers will start helping starting this weekend.

The city also asks residents to keep the debris on the curb to keep leaves from blocking any inlets that can cause flooding.